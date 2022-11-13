Jets lose first game at home for the season

The Newcastle Jets have recorded their first loss in front of a home crowd this season at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Newcastle were defeated by Melbourne City 2-1 last night.

City took the lead 20 minutes in with their first goal which the Jets matched before halftime. Melbourne scored again early in the second half and Newcastle were unlucky not to level the scores after Reno Piscopo saw his free kick smash the crossbar.

In the end Melbourne took home the three points.

The Newcastle Jets now have a month off from the season with the FIFA World Cup break and will next face the Central Coast Mariners at Gosford on December 11.

Image: Newcastle Jets