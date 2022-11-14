Search For Missing Man John Davidson Shifts Focus To Fernleigh Track, Belmont

Police are zeroing in on parts of Belmont as the search for missing man John Davidson passes the seven-day mark.

The 72-year-old who lives with severe dementia was reported missing by his family a week ago and a multi-agency search has been ongoing since to find him.

Authorities are today urging anyone who was on the Fernleigh Track at Belmont from 12pm on Monday 7 November, and may have seen John to contact police.

There’s also a fresh appeal for CCTV footage specifically from Gen, Ernest and Alick streets, as well as Railway Parade.

John is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, with medium build and grey hair. He may be wearing jeans and white joggers.

Police have set up a command post at Windale as the search continues. Officers said on Sunday they had seen Mr Davidson on more CCTV footage obtained from last Monday.

Anyone with information into John’s whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Macquarie police, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.