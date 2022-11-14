Peree Watson officially endorsed for NSW Labor

NSW Labor has officially endorsed their candidate for the Upper Hunter, Peree Watson.

The electorate will be taking in more parts of the Lower Hunter including Branxton which is where Peree lives.

Peree has worked in accounting, hospitality, management and journalism before spending 15 years fundraising for local charities including the Mark Hughes Foundation and Got Ya Back Sista.

She was joined by her Hunter Labor colleagues on the weekend for the official announcement in Singleton.

“For the last 15 years of my life I’ve worked in charity and the reason I work there is that s the place I feel like I can do the most good and I could work with communities and work with people who are at the lowest point in their lives to really make a different through life long investment in medical research and also make a massive different to the lives of women who are escaping domestic violence.

“And that fighting spirit and that working with community is something I will bring in my candidacy for the seat of Upper Hunter.

“In everything that I’ve done in my life it’s never been an easy path to making change.

“When I worked for medical research for the Mark Hughes Foundation for example we had funding for nurses to be on the ground for brain cancer care coordinators and Mike DiRienzo’s first reaction was ‘we can’t do that’, but we made it happen.

“I am committed to fight hard for what e need in Upper Hunter,” said Peree.

It’s now a three-horse race for the Upper Hunter seat with Shooters Fishers and Farmers nominating Sue Gilroy for a second time and current member Dave Layzell will run for The Nationals.

The election is in March 2023.