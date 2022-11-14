Second Judicial Inquiry starts for Hunter mum Kathleen Folbigg today

The first of two blocks of hearings in the second Judicial Inquiry for Hunter mum Kathleen Folbigg begins today.

The Singleton mother was handed a 40-year gaol sentence in 2003 after she was found guilty of murdering three of her children Patrick, Sarah and Laura, and the manslaughter of a fourth child Caleb.

The now 55-year-old has always maintained her innocence – in 2005 the court reduced her sentence to 30 years and in 2018 the first Judicial Inquiry into her convictions concluded there was no “reasonable doubt as to the guilt” of Folbigg.

But, last year more than 100 scientists called for the NSW Governor to pardon Folbigg based on scientific evidence the children weren’t killed by their mother, but instead died of a rare genetic mutation.

In May this year, NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman announced the second Judicial Inquiry which will be conducted by The Honourable Thomas Frederick Bathurst AC KC.

The first block of hearings starts today and runs for two weeks.

Over the next fortnight it is intended that cardiac and genetic evidence will be adduced.

A second hearing block in the Inquiry will commence on 13 February 2023 and is listed for two weeks. During the second hearing block, it is intended that psychology, psychiatry and other evidence relevant to Ms Folbigg’s diaries will be adduced.

The hearings today start at 9am in Sydney.

You can livestream the hearing here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCytlNdVMl0dHd15UW12oocg