Four Hunter drivers caught drink driving including one six times over the legal limit

One driver has been caught behind the wheel more than six times over the legal alcohol limit in the Upper Hunter and three others have also been caught drink driving since Friday.

The first driver caught was at 11pm on Thursday 10th November when Muswellbrook Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle on the New England Highway at Aberdeen as they didn’t dim their high beam lights. The 28-year-old male driver returned a positive breath test of 0.119.

At about 1pm the next day on Friday 11th November, a 38-year-old male driver was stopped by Muswellbrook Highway Patrol and subjected to a random breath test. He returned a positive breath test of 0.307.

On the same day at about 10:45pm, Cessnock Highway Patrol stopped a 22-year-old male driver who was conducting a u-turn across double dividing lines. He was also subject to a breath test and returned a positive reading of 0.097.

Yesterday, at about 2:20am Singleton Highway Patrol stopped a 23-year-old male driver who was travelling at 128km/hr in a 100km/hr zone. He was pulled over and also returned a positive breath test of 0.153, more than three times over the legal limit.