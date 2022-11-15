BREAKING! Police dogs hunting down youths involved in break and enter at Hillsborough

Lake Macquarie Police District officers and the Dog Unit are currently searching Hillsborough for youths responsible for an aggravated break and enter overnight.

Police are asking residents to keep their dogs inside until after 7am at least while the police dog does a search of areas around Robina Drive and Leroy Close.

Residents in and around Percy Street are being asked to stay indoors for the time being as well while the search is underway.

There are reports the youths are running through residents backyards.

It follows a pursuit early this morning of a car that was stolen during an aggravated break and enter at Lambton through the night.

One offender is in custody and three more remain at large.