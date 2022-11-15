Port of Newcastle to be impacted by tugboat strike on Friday

Cruise ships could be unable to enter Newcastle and exports and supplies might be crippled if an industrial dispute escalates this week.

Tugboat operator Svitzer, the only operator locally at the Port of Newcastle, has threatened to lock employees out of its 17 ports in Australia including Newcastle in a dispute with the Maritime Union over a new enterprise agreement.

Svitzer said they have been bargaining with the unions for more than three years since their agreement expired in 2019.

The company said they have tried to reach a reasonable agreement across 75 meetings including two conciliation sessions with the Fair Work Commission and one independent mediation process.

Svitzer is seeking to remove restrictive work practices from its enterprise agreement which they say is critical to the future sustainability and competitiveness of its Australian business.

Managing Director Nicolaj Noes said their goal all along has been to reach a new enterprise agreement in good faith.

“We had hoped it would never come to a lockout – but we are at a point where we see no other option but to respond to the damaging industrial action underway by the unions.

“Svitzer has an obligation to serve its customers safely, reliably and efficiently and to ensure imports and exports, and our nation’s trade and supply chains run without disruption. The inability to reach a new enterprise agreement and the high number of protected industrial actions prevent us from doing so.

“We particularly feel for our many hard-working crews and employees who are caught in the middle of this dispute.

“We remain a committed employer that provides well-paying, highly regarded, Australian maritime jobs. We are only seeking to make common-sense changes that are necessary for Svitzer to operate and compete effectively and, in-turn, protect jobs.

NSW Transport Minister David Elliot will hold urgent talks with the company today, but if Friday’s lockout goes ahead it will cause mayhem in Newcastle for cruise ships as well as export and supply vessels.