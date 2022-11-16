Knights Confirm Hastings For 2023, Klemmer Released

Hastings in action for the Tigers last season

The Newcastle Knights have today confirmed Jackson Hastings will join the club immediately, after agreeing to a new three-year deal.

In an apparent player-swap with the Wests Tigers, front rower David Klemmer has been granted an immediate release from the final year of his current five-year contract.

The addition of Hastings for Newcastle follows long-running rumours the club was seeking to lure Tigers teammate Luke Brooks, which never eventuated.

At 26 years of age, Hastings fit the bill for Newcastle as an experienced halfback. He has notched 63 games in the NRL since making his debut with the Roosters in 2014. He also has 75 Super League appearances and four Test caps for Great Britain under his belt.

Newcastle’s Director of Football Peter Parr believes the 2019 Super League Man of Steel brings a wide range of skills and experience.

“He compliments our playing roster and adds further depth to our halves, with the additional bonus of being a competent goal kicker,” Parr said.

“Jackson is at a stage of his career where he is coming into his prime and we believe his best years are ahead of him.”

The Knights pre-season training kicked into full gear this week with the entire team embarking on a week-long survivor-style training camp yesterday.