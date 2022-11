Executives at iCare, the NSW Government agency responsible for supporting injured workers, will receive pay increases of more than $100,00. Mark Morey, Secretary of Union NSW said Dominic Perrottet is more interested in rewarding bad behavior than rewarding those who risked their lives and health to get us through the pandemic.

NSW Labor Shadow Treasurer Daniel Mookhey told Richard King he isn’t happy about the situation.

Listen to the podcast here.