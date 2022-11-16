Mayfield petrol station to become shop-top housing

A service station in Mayfield is set to be bulldozed, after a development application seeking to build shop-top housing, was approved at last nights Newcastle Council meeting.

The owner of the site of the BP on Maitland Road plans to build a six-storey, building with a mix of apartments, commercial and parking spaces.

Before the matter went to the council, there were a number of issues identified with the height and floor space ratio, but councillors unanimously agreed that the exceedance of height did not have any impacts on any neighbouring developments or Webb Park.

Councillor Charlotte McCabe did however raise concerns with the lack of communal space saying the developer is using Webb Park next door to justify that.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes and her deputy Declan Clausen both agreed the project was in line with the Mayfield Renewal Strategy and would vastly improve the area.