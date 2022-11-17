Child hit by reversing car at Salt Ash

A child is lucky to have not suffered any life-threatening injuries after being run over by a reversing car in the driveway of a Salt Ash home.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics were called to the property on Nelson Bay Road just before 9am yesterday.

The child, believed to be 18 months old, suffered leg injuries as a result of the accident.

Paramedics treated the child at the scene before they were transported to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for further treatement.

Thankfully the car was traveling at a “low speed” at the time of the incident.