Four teens arrested, following police chase across Lake Macquarie and Newcastle

Four teenagers have been arrested in the early hours of this morning, following a pursuit in a stolen car.

Police say officers observed a suspected stolen Volkswagen Golf allegedly driving in a dangerous manner on Lake Road at Argenton.

They attempted to stop the vehicle, however a pursuit was initiated after the driver failed to stop.

The car was eventually stopped, after road spikes were successfully deployed on Newcastle Road at Wallsend.

The driver – a 13-year-old boy – and his three teenage passengers, allegedly fled on foot, but were arrested nearby.

They were taken back to Waratah Police Station and are all assisting officers with their inquiries.

