House gutted by fire at Speers Point

A house was gutted by fire at Speers Point late yesterday afternoon.

Numerous Triple Zero calls were received at about 5:30pm yesterday for a house fire on Bell Street.

When Fire and Rescue NSW crews arrived they were confronted by a single-level home being well alight – fire crews worked hard to put the blaze out but unfortunately the house was extensively damaged.

All of the occupants were accounted for and no one was injured.

The house has been handed over to local authorities and Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said fire crews did an excellent job under some challenging conditions.

“An additional hazard with this fire was the home consisting of some asbestos material and what we did there was out firefighters that our firefighters who specialise in hazardous materials moved in and applied a binding solution that will render the site safe.

“The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated by police and fire investigators.

“It’s a timely reminder that working smoke alarms save lives,” said Superintendent Dewberry.

Image: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 458 Teralba Facebook page