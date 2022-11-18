Appeal For Missing Man Widened to Hunter After Train Sighting

Police are today widening their appeal to locate a Sydney man missing for about three weeks who they believe is using the train network in the Hunter.

David Malouf was reported missing on November 5 after he could not be found at his Dundas home and there is concern for his welfare.

Officers have now established the 61-year-old is travelling on trains between Sydney, the Blue Mountains and Newcastle.

He is described as being Caucasian in appearance, of slim build, about 170cm tall, with brown eyes, and long white hair and a beard.

Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.