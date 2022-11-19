Morpeth Bicentenary kicking off today

The historic town of Morpeth is marking it’s 200th birthday this weekend and Maitland Council have a jam packed calendar to mark the Bicentenary.

The event was due to be held in November last year, however it was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Today there will be heritage walks, free entry to the museum, markets, classic car display and an Arnott’s biscuit trail, all capped off with fireworks at 9pm.

While the centerpiece is being saved tomorrow, when visitors get the chance to dine on the Morpeth Bridge, which will be closed to traffic.

The full event calendar can be found here.