Hunter jockey injured during Quirindi race

A veteran Upper Hunter jockey has been knocked out cold after a sickening fall during a horse race yesterday afternoon.

Matthew Palmer from Scone fell from gelding My Diamond Boy at the Quirindi Jockey Club 300-metres into Race 2.

The 31-year-old was treated at the scene before being taken to Tamworth Hospital and then flown to the John Hunter Hospital at Newcastle by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter just before 2:30pm.

Matthew was treated for a serious head injury and was last reported to be awake and stable at hospital.

He’s also being treated for a possible dislocated knee and injured wrist.