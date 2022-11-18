Newcastle Knights NRLW players named in squads for Women’s Rugby League World Cup final

Three of the Newcastle Knights NRLW players have been chosen for their respective teams to play in the Women’s Rugby League World Cup Final on Sunday.

Caitlan Johnston and Yasmin Clydsdale have been named on the Jillaroos squad to take on New Zealand on Sunday.

The Kiwi Ferns have named Knight Autumn-rain Stephens-Daly on the squad to take on the Aussie side.

The Jillaroos are undefeated this season and the Kiwi’s were their only real challenge where the Australian team won 10-8.

Australia demolished the Papua New Guinea side earlier this week to get to the final.

The final is being played at Old Trafford at 12:15am on Sunday AEST.