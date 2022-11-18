Tug boat operators won’t be locked out… for now

The Fair Work Commission advised yesterday that Svitzer’s lock out of workers from 17 ports across Australia, including the Port of Newcastle, will not proceed.

The company was threatening to lock workers out from midday today indefinitely after three years of attempted negotiations over an enterprise agreement – a move which would have crippled Newcastle’s cruise and import and export industries.

Svitzer said on their website late yesterday that the hearing remains underway.

“The hearing remains underway and the FWC is giving some further considerations overnight as to whether to suspend or terminate the protected industrial action – but they have made it clear they will issue an order before midday (AEDT) Friday 18 November.”

“On this basis, the lockout will not proceed and customers can return to planned shipping movements and recommence port operations.”

The lockout was labelled as “union thuggery” by the NSW Transport Minister David Elliot.

Image: Svitzer Facebook page