Free train travel for Hunter commuters next week

Train travel in the Hunter and across the state will be free for five days next week, as part of negotiations between the NSW Government and the rail union.

The state government are offering travel free of charge, as part of an agreement with the Rail Tram and Bus Union, amid the ongoing stoush about safety concerns on the new Inner City Train Fleet.

The RBTU vowed to escalate industrial action – refusing to operate foreign made trains – unless the government offered free travel to commuters.

For those travelling on the train between Monday and Friday next week, you’ll still need to tap on and off but won’t be charged.

Image: Transport for NSW.