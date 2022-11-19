Newcastle Jets women kick off A-League season this afternoon

It’s game day for the Newcastle Jets women, who will kick off their 2022-23 A-League campaign away against Brisbane Roar this afternoon.

There’s a great rivalry between the two sides and in their final outing last season, Newcastle suffered a 3-nil defeat.

With the men’s comp on a four-week break for the World Cup, the ladies will be front and centre for the opening rounds.

Earlier this week, Cassidy Davis was selected to captain the side for the season. She will lead a three-player leadership group, alongside Defenders Taren King and Tegian Allen.

They will be hoping to improve on last season, where the team finished way outside the finals in eighth.

Kick off is at 3pm at Perry Park.

