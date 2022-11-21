Free train travel this week across NSW

If you’re jumping on a train this week, you’ll be able to tap on and off for free.

The NSW Government is offering travel free of charge until midnight on Friday as part of an agreement with the Rail Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) amid the ongoing stoush about the safety concerns of the new inter-city train fleet.

The RTBU vowed to escalate the industrial action, refusing to operate foreign made trains, unless the government offered free travel to commuters.

So, travel will be free on Sydney Trains, NSW Trainlink and Sydney Metro networks from 12.01am Monday 21 November 2022 to 11.59pm Friday 25 November 2022 and commuters will be asked to continue to tap on and off, but will not be charged.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the decision was made because commuters have to come first.

“People need to get to work, go to school and go about their normal day without being disrupted by union strike action,

“On Thursday I had a very constructive meeting with Alex Claassens and the RTBU but it’s now time to remove barriers and take it all before an independent umpire for a resolution.

NSW Government estimates that the RTBU industrial disruption and strike action costs the economy between $10 million to $20 million a day.

On Tuesday, the NSW Government will enter into negotiations with the RTBU seeking to agree terms to start a Fair Work managed arbitration.

Minister for Transport, Veterans and Western Sydney David Elliott said commuters have had enough of disruptions to the rail network and just want to be able to go about their daily routines without additional cost or stress.

“Offering five fare free days is in the best interest of commuters and demonstrates to the rail union bosses and all their members that the NSW Government is acting in good faith and determined to reach a resolution. I ask the union to reciprocate this act of good faith,

“This week while we are before the Fair Work Commission to determine the scope of arbitration, it is imperative that all parties come to the table with a strong desire to put an end to these continued disruptions on our rail network.”