Hunter businesses take honours at tourism awards

Two Hunter businesses have received honours at the prestigious NSW Tourism awards.

It was the first time the event has been held in three years with some 450 industry representatives gathering at Luna Park .

Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary took out silver in the tourist attraction category while Aussie Ark in the Barrington Tops won bronze.

Lovedale’s Beyond Ballooning was honoured in both the Tour Operators and Adventure Tourism category, while Bent on Food took out silver in the Tourism Restaurant category.