Homes Spared Flames Following Garage Fire In Maryland

There were fears a garage fire at Maryland on Sunday night could spread to neighbouring homes.

The single vehicle garage at the back of a property on Sandycroft Street was well alight when Fire & Rescue NSW crews arrived around 9:30pm.

To prevent the blaze from threatening any other houses two fire fighters made their way to the rear of the property and attacked the fire from within and externally, eventually extinguishing the flames.

The garage was gutted and one person was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital for injuries sustained while fleeing the fire.

An unattended candle is believed to have been the cause.