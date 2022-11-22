Brand new domestic violence refuges for the Hunter

A trio of local housing providers have been given some much needed cash to deliver, brand new refuges across the Hunter.

The NSW Government has invested more than $426 million in the Core and Cluster program to deliver new refuges that will be operational by the end of 2025-26.

The cash was set aside in October last year by the State Government, following successful trials of the Core and Cluster model of refuges in Orange and Griffith.

It means those seeking help can live independently and also have in-site access to support services, such as counselling and legal assistance.

Hume Community Housing Limited in Port Stephens, Housing Plus in Maitland and Home in Place in Newcastle have all been successful in receiving funding under the program.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said three new refuges will be delivered in the Hunter and once delivered, the new refuges will scale up vital support for women and children.

“These homes provide greater capacity in the Hunter for safe, private, and independent living spaces for victim survivors and their children,

“Until we can remove the scourge of domestic and family violence from our society, it is crucial we have supports in place for victims.

“These new refuges are funded through the largest investment in domestic and family violence supports in NSW history and will provide long-term infrastructure to support women and children escaping domestic and family violence.”