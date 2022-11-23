Family home destroyed by fire at Telarah

A family has lost their home in a tragic house fire at Telarah.

Around a dozen triple zero calls were received at about 4pm yesterday with eight Fire and Rescue NSW trucks rushing to Raymond Street to find a house well alight.

There were around 30 firefighters on the scene trying to bring the blaze under control – five people are understood to have been home at the time but thankfully self-evacuated by the time emergency services arrived.

Firefighters worked hard to contain the blaze to stop it spreading to neighbouring homes which they did, but sadly the weatherboard house where the fire started was completely destroyed.

Various streets were closed near Raymond Street while fire crews put out and mopped up the fire.

Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said it was a very significant fire.

“Unfortunately a family has lost their home. It took firefighters about three hours to get the fire completely extinguished and mopped up and investigations completed.

“The fire is not believed to be suspicious.

“It took nine fire trucks and approximately 30 firefighters to get this fire under control and extinguished. There were initial concerns of this fire spreading into adjoining properties but firefighters were able to cut the fire off,” said Superintendent Dewberry.

