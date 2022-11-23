Nurses on strike in the Hunter four fourth time this year

Hunter nurses and midwives have walked off the job today for 24 hours, again calling for a fix for staffing and workload issues.

It’s the fourth statewide strike action this year, following months of protracted talks with the State Government over the problems.

The NSW Nurses and Midwives Association is calling for commitments to nurse-to-patient ratios as well as a scrapping of the wages policy currently in plavce.

The strike started at 7am – life preserving services will be maintained throughout the strike action which finishes tomorrow morning.

The Hunter members of the association have organised a rally which starts at 11:30am at Civic Park in Newcastle and they’re inviting everyone to come along and support them.

Nurses and midwives are frustrated their action isn’t being noticed. the first strike back in February led to some discussions with the NSW Health Minister but reportedly “went nowhere”, the strike in March garnered support from other parties and the third one in September provoked Labor to help.

The association is hoping to be even louder today.