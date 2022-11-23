Police investigating vicious assault on elderly man at Mayfield

Newcastle Police are investigate a vicious assault on an elderly man at Mayfield overnight.

Officers were called to the corner of Gavey and Fitzroy Streets just before midnight, after receiving reports that the 67-year-old had been struck in the head with a brick, after confronting a group of people on the street.

NSW Ambulance treated the victim for head injuries and transported him to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for any witness or those with information about the incident to get in touch.