Police appealing for information about Hamilton train assault

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward, after a number of passengers on a train were assaulted at Hamilton over the weekend.

Officers were called to Hamilton Train Station at 3am on Sunday, with reports of the incident.

When they arrived they were told that two males assaulted a number of passengers. One of them who later assaulted a police officer was arrested and is currently before the courts.

As part of their investigations into the other offender, they’re now calling on witnesses and anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information, is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.