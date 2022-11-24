New life for Gregson Park playground in heart of the city

Concept designs for a new million-dollar playground at Gregson Park have been unveiled.

Newcastle Council has put the designs on public exhibition for the next three weeks to get the community’s thoughts on what they plan to do at the historic park at Hamilton.

Alongside a variety of traditional play equipment, the playground features a range of accessible, sensory and nature-based play options, with an array of traditional indigenous elements including a yarning circle to encourage knowledge sharing, bush tucker garden to enrich learning of native edible plants and a ‘meeting place’ to signify where people meet and gather round in circles.

Additional shade, a water feature, formal and informal seating, and footbridges are also featured as part of the concept design, complemented by an upgraded, accessible amenities building and new covered picnic area to ensure the park is an inclusive place for all.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said creating a new inclusive playspace enhanced by traditional Indigenous elements form part of the overall vision for Gregson Park in line with the adopted Gregson Park Masterplan.

“Extensive community engagement was undertaken as part of the preparation of the Gregson Park Masterplan 2021, with feedback into the concept design for a new playspace and upgraded amenities including consultation with First Nations Australians to appropriately capture indigenous elements in the design with further consultation still to be undertaken.”

Councillor Carol Duncan, who is also the Chair of the Community and Culture Advisory Committee, encouraged the community to have their say during the public exhibition period to ensure Gregson Park’s playspace continues to be enjoyed by families for generations to come.

“Gregson Park provides a green heart for the unique and historic suburb of Hamilton and is much loved by local families and the wider community,

“A reimagined playspace and upgraded amenities will enhance the future enjoyment of the park for the next generation, which is why we’re seeking feedback from a broad spectrum of our community to ensure we have it right.”

The detailed concept designs are available to comment on until Friday, 16 December 2022: https://newcastle.nsw.gov.au/home