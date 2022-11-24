28 years on and still no sign of Gordana

Billboard at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle. Image: Gordana Kotevski: What happened to me? Facebook page.

Gordana Kotevski was last seen being bundled into a car at Charlestown in 1994 and has never been seen since.

It’s 28 years ago to the day that the then 16-year-old was walking to her aunt’s house from Charlestown Shopping Centre when she was snatched off Powell Street at about 9pm on November 24, 1994.

Despite extensive investigations since, Gordana has never been found.

A Coronial Inquest in 2003 concluded that the teenager was deceased, most likely as a result of foul play.

In 2018, the NSW Police Force announced a $100,000 reward for information on the disappearance and suspected murder of Gordana.

In May this year, the NSW Government and NSW Police Force increased that reward to $1 million.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.