Cleaner Dies In Workplace Incident At Jesmond Woolworths

SafeWork NSW is investigating a fatal accident at Jesmond Shopping Centre today.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 7:30am to reports a female cleaner had been injured at Woolworths.

Paramedics also responded but the woman had suffered fatal injuries and was declared deceased.

The woman was an employee of a third-party cleaning firm contracted by the supermarket giant.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are continuing, however police say initial inquiries suggest no suspicious activity and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Woolworths is assisting SafeWork NSW and police.

The store is closed today as a result, while the rest of the centre remains open.