Newcastle Ocean Baths turn 100

Today marks the 100th birthday of the Newcastle Ocean Baths official opening.

After finishing construction on the facility in 1922, generations of families have learnt to swim, attended a swimming carnival, or just visited for for a dip and a sunbath, in the years preceding.

Described at the time as “the finest in the Commonwealth”, Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the Newcastle Ocean Baths remain one of the city’s crowning coastal assets, playing an integral role in the recreational pursuits of locals and visitors alike.

“The Newcastle Ocean Baths have been a treasured part of our community for the past 100 years, creating lasting memories for generations of Novocastrians and visitors who have flocked to swim, sunbath or simply relax and take in the spectacular views off our coastline,

“They have played host to countless swimming carnivals, life-saving demonstrations and learn to swim lessons, and like so many Novocastrians, I hold wonderful memories of spending my childhood with family and friends at these beautiful baths.”

Historic records show that the Baths were initially leased to an operator, with an entrance fee charged from 1918 until 1953, when Council took back control of the Baths.

“City of Newcastle is committed to revitalising this iconic facility to ensure it remains a free asset, and vital part of Novocastrian life for generations to come,” Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said.

Stage one of City of Newcastle’s upgrade to the Newcastle Ocean Baths is well underway focusing on the pools, lower promenade and pumping system to provide improved safety and accessibility.

The second stage of the Newcastle Ocean Baths upgrade will focus on the pavilion and surrounding public areas. This phase is subject to community consultation, which will continue over the coming months.

Image: Newcastle Council