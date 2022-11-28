Woman suffers serious injuries after being thrown from quadbike on property

A woman was thrown into a dam suffering serious injuries, following a quadbike accident in the Upper Hunter yesterday afternoon.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics were called out to the Mount Thorley property yesterday following reports of a quad bike accident just after midday.

The 62-year-old woman was riding the quadbike when it rolled and threw her into a dam.

She suffered serious leg fractures.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was called to the property to assist.

The Helicopter’s Critical Care Medical Team helped stabilise the woman before she was flown to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.