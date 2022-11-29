Mount Hutton Villa Engulfed By Flames

Fire fighters battled a blaze at a Mount Hutton home on Tuesday morning.

The Triple Zero calls started flooding in just after 9am with reports a single-storey villa on Cowmeadow Road was totally engulfed by fire, sending large plumes of smoke billowing across the suburb.

At the height of the blaze more than 30 fire fighters and 8 tankers were battling the flames and managed to stop it spreading to neighbouring homes.

It was eventually extinguished and investigations into the cause are underway.

Fire & Rescue NSW said the villa sustained severe damage including a collapsed roof.

One person was home at the time, but escaped without injury before emergency services arrived.