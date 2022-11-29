88yo Ruby cut the first ribbon on Archinals Bridg in 1940 and now she’s cut the ribbon on a new era

What’s old is new again with a timber bridge at Dungog officially reopened after being replaced with a new concrete bridge.
The NSW Government put $1 million towards replacing the old timber Archinals Bridge through the Fixing Country Bridges Program.
The bridge has now officially been opened with the ribbon cutting made even more special by it being cut by 88-year-old Ruby Lawrence who cut the ribbon on the first timber bridge on Allyn Creek Road in 1940.
Ruby’s brother 92-year-old Jim Archinal joined her to cut the ribbon, hence the name of the bridge.
The old timber Archinal Bridge has now been demolished and replaced with a new concrete one and the side track has been upgraded as well with the installation of a four-cell culvert which allows water to flow under the road and provides access across Allyn River Road.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the new bridge had secured a brighter future for Dungog and ensured the community remained connected well into the future.
“Bridge replacements like this are critical for maintaining community access and ensuring everyone can safely get to where they need to go,
“It is fantastic to see this investment transform travel for Dungog shire and surrounds, ensuring locals, visitors and freight operators can travel safely in our region.
“Since 2011 the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has invested more than $1.5 billion into regional road infrastructure through Fixing Local Roads, Fixing Country Roads and Fixing Country Bridges.”
Mayor of Dungog Shire Council John Connors thanked the NSW Government for the $19 million funding under Fixing Country Bridges, which was transforming the shire through stronger, safer bridges built with modern materials.
“We are working hard to keep Dungog connected following the destructive floods earlier this year. There’s never been a more important time to invest in the resilience of Dungog’s transport connections,” Cr Connors said.