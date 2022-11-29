88yo Ruby cut the first ribbon on Archinals Bridg in 1940 and now she’s cut the ribbon on a new era

What’s old is new again with a timber bridge at Dungog officially reopened after being replaced with a new concrete bridge.

The NSW Government put $1 million towards replacing the old timber Archinals Bridge through the Fixing Country Bridges Program.

The bridge has now officially been opened with the ribbon cutting made even more special by it being cut by 88-year-old Ruby Lawrence who cut the ribbon on the first timber bridge on Allyn Creek Road in 1940.

Ruby’s brother 92-year-old Jim Archinal joined her to cut the ribbon, hence the name of the bridge.

Ruby spent her early life in the Upper Allyn River district on the family farm, named Shellbrook Creek. A 2000 acre mountain country beef property at the base of the Barrington Tops.