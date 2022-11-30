Additional funds announced to divert Fernleigh Awabakal Track from busy road

Additional funding to re-direct the Fernleigh Awabakal Shared Path behind Belmont TAFE has been announced.

NSW Infrastructure Minister Rob Stokes was in Belmont on Wednesday, bringing with him a cheque for $1.17 million to complete a section of shared pathway running behind the TAFE, as well as safety improvements on the northern section of the track.

Once complete the new section will link the Belmont terminus to the recently completed southern section between Belmont South and Blacksmiths, completing 27 kilometres of continuous pathways between Adamstown in Newcastle and Murrays Beach in Lake Macquarie.

$7.4 million was awarded by the state government for the Belmont to Blacksmiths prior to today’s funding, however Lake Macquarie Council needed the extra $1 million to divert the path away from the Pacific Highway to around behind the TAFE and along Belmont Lagoon.

Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser has welcomed the funding and says by redirecting the path behind the TAFE, it will create a much more inviting visitor experience.

“Having the pathway going through those beautiful trees and going near the iconic Belmont Lagoon is going to be absolutely magnificent.

“With that additional funding we are able to make the off-road even more off-road, which will be just great.

“We know how much people love cycling and walking and to be able to get off the road and into the bush is really important,” Cr Fraser said.

Image L-R: Lower Hunter and Greater Newcastle City Commissioner Matt Endacott, Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser and Infrastructure Minister Rob Stokes at the Belmont terminus on Wednesday.