Knights big winners in another player swap for 2023

The Gold Coast Titans and the Newcastle Knights have reached an agreement on another player swap for the 2023 season.

Knights hooker Chris Randall is headed to the sunshine state in exchange of Greg Marzhew joining the Newcastle side.

The Knights are the big winners in the deal which sees one of the most destructive wingers in the NRL headed our way. Marzhew broke 110 tackles last season.

Randall made 29 appearances for the Newcastle Knights after his debut with the club in 2020 and started 17 times in the 2022 season.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook says Randall has shown he can be a valuable addition to the team.

“Chris is a hard worker, who has shown what he can do when given the opportunity at NRL level,” Holbrook said.

“I also want to thank Greg for his time at the Titans.

“We were able to give Greg his NRL debut here on the Coast and he has gone on to play 25 games for the club.

“The move gives both players a chance to play more NRL games and it’s exciting for both Greg and Chris heading into 2023.

“I wish Greg and his family well as they take up this opportunity with the Knights.”