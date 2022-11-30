Another varroa mite infected property in the Hunter

The bee eradication zone in the Hunter has been expanded yet again with another infected premise found near Maitland.

Surveillance of hives in the purple zone has identified the varroa mite infestation near Lochinvar between the red eradication zones in Stanhope and Maitland – NSW Biosecurity officers said that means the current eradication zone will now be expanded to cover that new infected premises and a new biosecurity order has been made to that effect.

There are now 104 infected premises in NSW, the majority in the Hunter Valley.

Response staff have carried out surveillance on over 10,000 hives in the purple zone, and almost 30,000 hives state-wide.

Furthermore, beekeepers have tested over 85,000 hives through the approved hive movement program in the General Emergency Zone and all beekeepers are now required to carry out mandatory alcohol wash surveillance at least every 16 weeks.

NSW Department of Primary Industries said they remain confident they can contain varroa mite using the zones they have created.