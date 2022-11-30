Cruise ship sails past Newcastle with unspecified number of COVID cases

A cruise ship with an unspecified number of COVID-19 cases has been told to sail right on past Newcastle and continue south.

Hunter New England Health and Princess Cruises consulted with one another about the cruise ship which was scheduled to dock at the Port of Newcastle yesterday.

The joint decision was made that due to local transmission and the pressure already on Hunter hospitals, the Grand Princess cruise ship would not dock and continue on it’s journey to Melbourne.

It’s unclear just how many passengers have contracted COVID-19.

The Grand Princess with its nearly 4,000 passengers and crew will dock in Melbourne tomorrow.