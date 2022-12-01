Go Fund Me for Ryan Duck raises more than $23K in 24 hours

In less than 24 hours a Go Fund Me page set up to help Newcastle champion body-boarder Ryan Duck has raised more than $23,000.

Ryan was allegedly attacked and stabbed multiple times by a man while he was fishing with colleagues in Pacific Palms near Forster just after midnight on Monday.

The 35-year-old suffered stab wounds to his arms and abdomen and was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.

He has since undergone surgery ans the man allegedly responsible has been arrested.

Ryan’s journey back to health is going to be a long one needing ongoing care, rehabilitation and physiotherapy.

The Go Fund Me page has been set up by the Berry Brothers – Ryan is also the general manager at Bartholemews, formally Babylon, in Newcastle.

You can help here: Fundraiser by The Berry Brothers : Support Ryan Duck ❤️‍ (gofundme.com)