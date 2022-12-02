Motorcyclist killed after collison with stolen ute at Fennell Bay

A critical incident investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a crash with a stolen vehicle at Fennell Bay last night.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers spotted a ute which has been reported stolen from Wangi yesterday afternoon on Main Road at Toronto at about 10pm – the driver didn’t stop when directed to and police ended up following the vehicle to Fennell Bay.

A short time later, police were alerted to a crash at the intersection with Main Road at Fennell Bay involving the same vehicle, where it hit a motorcyclist. The ute then continued onto the footpath and through the front fence of a home before stopping when it became jammed between the fence and house. The driver then allegedly left the scene after stealing a second vehicle.

Police arrived on scene and rendered first aid to the male motorcyclist until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived but the motorcyclist couldn’t be revived.

The alleged driver of the ute was arrested a short time later in the second stolen vehicle. He’s been taken to John Hunter Hospital for mandatory testing.

A crime scene has been established and a critical incident team from Hunter Valley Police District will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.

That investigation will be subject to an independent review and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

As far as traffic conditions are concerned, as of 7:45am the intersection of Bay Road and Main Road remained partially closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area for some hours.