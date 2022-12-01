Newcastle Live Site Confirmed For Socceroos World Cup Clash

Newcastle’s Wheeler Place will be activated as a Live Site for the Socceroos game on Sunday

There’ll be a sea of green and gold in Newcastle’s CBD early on Sunday morning when the Socceroos FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast live for the masses.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes has confirmed the live site will be activated in Wheeler Place for the game between Australia and Argentina in Qatar.

The scenes are expected to be reminiscent of that fateful eliminator in 2006 against that year’s eventual winners Italy, with a big screen set up to show the match live from 6am — hopefully with a different outcome this time around.

It is only the second time the Socceroos have made the Round of 16, booking their place after beating Denmark 1-0 in the final game of the group stage.

Victory in Sunday’s eliminator would be one for the history books, Australia having never progressed to a World Cup quarter final.