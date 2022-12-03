Muswellbrook to trial pilot program

A local government area in the Hunter has been named as one of eight pilot locations of an initiative being rolled out by the State Government to attract key workers to the regions.

Muswellbrook has been chosen to trial the initiative, which will see a $30 million investment to get teachers, healthcare professionals and police to move to the bush.

Across the state Broken Hill, Walgett, Coffs Harbour, Goulburn, Griffith, Corowa and Bega will also take part next year, with more locations to join the roll out from 2024