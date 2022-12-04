Spate of horse related injuries keeps Westpac crews busy in the Hunter

The Westpac rescue helicopter has been kept busy over the weekend after a spate of horse related injuries across the Hunter.

They were called to the first job around 8.30am on Saturday morning following reports a 23- year- old man had been trampled by a horse on a property in Oakhampton near Maitland.

He suffered back injuries and was treated at the scene before being flown to the John Hunter Hospital.

Meanwhile, a 53 year old man suffered serious chest injuries after falling from a horse at Mandanong, near Morriset just before 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

He was treated by the critical care unit and then airlifted to the John Hunter.

Then, late yesterday afternoon the rescue team answered another call for help,this time at a property at Gungal near Muswellbrook where an 18- year -old female sustained a head injury after being kicked by a horse.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transferred to Merriwa hospital where she was air lifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.