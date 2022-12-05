The Hunter one of the worst places in NSW for melanoma

The Hunter New England Health district is the third most deadly in NSW for melanoma.

According to new data released by the Cancer Institute NSW the health district is among the worst and four local government areas are listed in the top 25 melanoma hotspots in NSW.

Port Stephens is ranked twelfth worst, followed by Lake Macquarie, Maitland and Newcastle.

Melanoma is the most common cancer among young Australians and the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in all Australians.

95 per cent of melanoma and 99 per cent of non-melanoma skin cancers are caused by overexposure to UV radiation from the sun, and can be prevented with proper sun protection.

Professor Tracey O’Brien, Chief Cancer Officer for NSW and CEO of the Cancer Institute NSW says everyone is at risk of developing melanoma, regardless of where they live.

“Whether you live in Ballina or Bondi, if you step outside without taking skin protection measures, you run the risk of developing melanoma,

“Melanoma can be lethal and we need to do everything possible to protect our skin.”

The most effective defence against UV radiation is to follow five key steps before leaving the house: Slip on protective clothing, Slop on SPF50 sunscreen, Slap on a wide brimmed hat, Seek shade, and Slide on sunglasses. Sunscreen should always be re-applied every two hours.