Broadmeadow will have land rezoning fast tracked for housing

Broadmeadow is one of ten areas in NSW that the State Government will fast track rezoning to unlock more housing.

An extra 70,000 new homes will be unlocked across NSW under the Rezoning Pathways Program – rezoning of key housing areas will be accelerated to make land development-ready for new homes by 2024.

The program includes a pilot process for proponents proposing more than 1,000 homes in metropolitan areas or over 300 in regional areas that could be assessed by the government.

It’s reported that a site on Griffiths Road at Broadmeadow will be rezoned for more housing.

Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts said the Rezoning Pathways Program is part of the Government’s $2.8 billion Housing Package.

“We’re creating a pipeline for tens of thousands more homes, giving more people in NSW the opportunity to put a roof over their heads,” Mr Roberts said.

“We want projects that can make a difference to our housing supply quickly, which is why we are seeking nominations for proposals that are well advanced with a planning proposal able to be submitted within two months, Mr Roberts said.

The ten areas are mostly in Sydney but include Broadmeadow, Camellia-Rosehill; Explorer Street, Eveleigh; Macquarie Park Stage 1; Orchard Hills; Parramatta North’s University and Northern sites; and Riverstone East Stage 3.

The NSW Government will also be responsible for assessing planning proposals that could pave the way for new housing in Appin; Gilead; and North Appin.