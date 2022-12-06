English Super League duo sign on with the Knights for 2024/25

The Newcastle Knights have unveiled the signing of an English Super League duo.

Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce have been signed for the 2024 and 2025 seasons,

21-year-old Pearce-Paul has played 38 matches in the backrow for the Wigan Warriors since his debut in 2020. He has also represented England this year at the Rugby League World Cup and even scored a try on his debut in the sides 94-4 victory over Greece.

Standing at 196cms tall, and tipping the scales at 104 kgs, the young forward presents a unique mixture of size, skill, speed and strength.

20-year-old Pryce has made 28 Super League appearances for the Huddersfield Giants since debuting against Catalan Dragons in round 12, 2021.

The son of former England and Great Britain great Leon Pryce, the dynamic ballplayer is equally at home at five-eighth or fullback with his versality and speed making him one of Super League’s most dangerous attacking players.

Knights Director of Football Peter Parr says Pearce-Paul and Pryce will add further depth to the roster for 2024 and 2025.

“These are important signings for The Knights,” Parr said.

“We are very excited to be able to attract two of the brightest young talents from Super League to join our club.

“We believe both players have a skillset that will make an impression on the National Rugby League once they arrive.”

Pearce-Paul and Pryce will relocate to Australia and join the Newcastle Knights for preseason 2024, once they have fulfilled their current commitments at their respective clubs.