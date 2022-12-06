Emergency crews rush ti single vehicle accident at Wangi Wangi

Emergency Services rushed to the scene of a single vehicle accident in Lake Macquarie, in the early hours of this morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW say they received reports at about 3:30am of the incident on Wangi Road, near Summerhill Road and when they arrived, found a white van wrapped up in the roadside wire barrier it collided with.

It’s believed the driver – who was uninjured – swerved to miss a kangaroo before the collision.

Crews stayed onsite after the incident to clean up a small spill and assist with the removal of the barrier, and the site was cleared and reopened about 6am.

Image: Fire and Rescue Wangi Wangi