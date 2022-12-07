Man charged by Hunter Child Abuse Squad over alleged sexual assault of two young girls

A Bulahdelah man has been charged over the alleged sexual assault of two young girls.

Officers attached to the Hunter Child Abuse Squad began investigations earlier this week, after receiving reports that two girls – aged 11 and 14 – had been sexually assaulted by the man, who was known to them.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old was arrested at a home in Bulahdelah and taken to Forster Police Station where he was charged with three counts of Intentionally sexually touch child, two counts of have sexual intercourse with child, and one count of aggravated indecent assault – victim under the age of 16 years.

He was refused bail and is due before Taree Local Court today.