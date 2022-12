Andrew Fernando who was reported missing by worried family members earlier this week was found safe and sound this morning.

The 55-year-old was last seen in Coonamble on Monday night and when he didn’t contact family they alerted police.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District immediately commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

Following those inquiries, the man was found safe and well in Thornton about 1am this morning.

Police would like to thank everyone for their assistance.